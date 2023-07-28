Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 202 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 202.15 and closed at 201.6. The stock's high for the day was 202.85, while the low was 200.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is 195,872.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.1, and the 52-week low is 147.3. The BSE volume for the day was 902,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹200.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹202

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 200.3, which reflects a percent change of -0.84. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.84% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.7, indicating a decrease of 1.7. Overall, the data suggests that the NTPC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹202, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹201.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 202, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4 from its previous value, resulting in a 0.2% change.

28 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹201.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Ntpc BSE had a volume of 902,536 shares. The closing price for the day was 201.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.