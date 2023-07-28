Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹202.15 and closed at ₹201.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹202.85, while the low was ₹200.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹195,872.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.1, and the 52-week low is ₹147.3. The BSE volume for the day was 902,536 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹200.3, which reflects a percent change of -0.84. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.84% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.7, indicating a decrease of ₹1.7. Overall, the data suggests that the NTPC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹202, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4 from its previous value, resulting in a 0.2% change.
On the last day of trading, Ntpc BSE had a volume of 902,536 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹201.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!