Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars as Trading Shows Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 253.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 252.85 and closed at 252.7. The stock reached a high of 256.7 and a low of 252.85 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 246,198.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.7 and the 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, a total of 576,280 shares of NTPC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹255, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹253.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 255. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by 1.1.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock reached a low price of 253.7 and a high price of 256.3 today.

28 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹254.75, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹253.9

The current price of Ntpc stock is 254.75, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.85.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months14.61%
6 Months45.5%
YTD52.54%
1 Year49.79%
28 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹253.9, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹252.7

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of 253.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.2.

28 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹252.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, a total volume of 576,280 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 252.7.

