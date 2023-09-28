Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 240.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 240.4 and closed at 240.2. The stock's high for the day was 240.45, while the low was 237.9. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently 232,089.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.9, while the 52-week low is 155.05. On the BSE, a total of 283,579 shares of Ntpc were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹240.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NTPC shares on the BSE was 283,579 shares. The closing price of the shares was 240.2.

