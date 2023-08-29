comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 217.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 217.3 and closed at 217.85. The highest price reached during the day was 219.25, while the lowest price was 217.3. The market capitalization of NTPC is 211,823.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, and the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 213,829.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:01:44 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹218.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹217.85

The current price of NTPC stock is 218.45 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 0.6.

29 Aug 2023, 08:05:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 213,829. The closing price for the shares was 217.85.

