Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 217.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹217.3 and closed at ₹217.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹219.25, while the lowest price was ₹217.3. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹211,823.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 213,829.
29 Aug 2023, 09:01:44 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:05:35 AM IST
