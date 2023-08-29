Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹217.3 and closed at ₹217.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹219.25, while the lowest price was ₹217.3. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹211,823.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 213,829.
The current price of NTPC stock is ₹218.45 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 0.6.
