Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹310 and closed at ₹305.95. The stock reached a high of ₹315.65 and a low of ₹307.8 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹3,04,620.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹313.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 747,514.

