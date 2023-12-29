Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 305.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 310 and closed at 305.95. The stock reached a high of 315.65 and a low of 307.8 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 3,04,620.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 313.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 747,514.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹305.95 on last trading day

On the last day of NTPC trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 747,514. The closing price of the shares was 305.95.

