Mon Jan 29 2024 11:40:01
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

7 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 314.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 310.75 and closed at 309.15. The highest price reached during the day was 317.2, while the lowest was 309.7. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently 305,299.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6, and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 2,611,964.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36:09 AM IST

Ntpc January futures opened at 317.9 as against previous close of 314.35

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 322.2, with a bid price of 321.45 and an offer price of 321.55. The bid quantity stands at 6000, while the offer quantity is 3000. The stock has an open interest of 95556000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:36:05 AM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

NTPC stock had a low price of 316.2 and a high price of 322.8 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:32:45 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC321.256.42.03325.6162.65311505.4
Adani Green Energy1713.7549.252.962005.45439.35271463.57
Power Grid Corporation Of India252.957.53.06248.35157.8235258.19
Adani Power560.217.73.26589.3132.55216065.72
Adani Energy Solutions1098.3538.053.592798.6630.0122520.14
29 Jan 2024, 11:00:10 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹321, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹314.85

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 321, which represents a 1.95% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 6.15 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:42:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

29 Jan 2024, 10:22:18 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹319.35, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹314.85

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of 319.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:14:26 AM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock had a low price of 316.2 and a high price of 322.8 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:05:34 AM IST

Ntpc January futures opened at 317.9 as against previous close of 314.35

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 320.75. The bid price stands at 319.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 319.5. The offer quantity is 27,000 shares, whereas the bid quantity is 15,000 shares. The open interest for NTPC is at 95,805,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:09 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 09:46:04 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹320.45, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹314.85

The NTPC stock is currently priced at 320.45, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.78% and the price has increased by 5.6.

29 Jan 2024, 09:45:01 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.16%
3 Months21.36%
6 Months55.86%
YTD1.16%
1 Year89.72%
29 Jan 2024, 09:06:04 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹314.85, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹309.15

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 314.85 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:19:49 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed at ₹309.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,611,964. The closing price for the day was 309.15.

