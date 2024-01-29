Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹310.75 and closed at ₹309.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹317.2, while the lowest was ₹309.7. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently ₹305,299.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 2,611,964.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 322.2, with a bid price of 321.45 and an offer price of 321.55. The bid quantity stands at 6000, while the offer quantity is 3000. The stock has an open interest of 95556000.
NTPC stock had a low price of ₹316.2 and a high price of ₹322.8 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|321.25
|6.4
|2.03
|325.6
|162.65
|311505.4
|Adani Green Energy
|1713.75
|49.25
|2.96
|2005.45
|439.35
|271463.57
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|252.95
|7.5
|3.06
|248.35
|157.8
|235258.19
|Adani Power
|560.2
|17.7
|3.26
|589.3
|132.55
|216065.72
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1098.35
|38.05
|3.59
|2798.6
|630.0
|122520.14
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹321, which represents a 1.95% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 6.15 in the stock price.
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of ₹319.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The NTPC stock had a low price of ₹316.2 and a high price of ₹322.8 for the current day.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 320.75. The bid price stands at 319.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 319.5. The offer quantity is 27,000 shares, whereas the bid quantity is 15,000 shares. The open interest for NTPC is at 95,805,000 shares.
The NTPC stock is currently priced at ₹320.45, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.78% and the price has increased by ₹5.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.16%
|3 Months
|21.36%
|6 Months
|55.86%
|YTD
|1.16%
|1 Year
|89.72%
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹314.85 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,611,964. The closing price for the day was ₹309.15.
