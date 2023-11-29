Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 253.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the Ntpc stock opened at 255.95 and closed at 253.9. The stock had a high of 258.35 and a low of 253.7. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 249,786.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 256.7, while the 52-week low is 161.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 408,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹253.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 408,112. The closing price for the day was 253.9.

