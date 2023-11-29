Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Ntpc stock opened at ₹255.95 and closed at ₹253.9. The stock had a high of ₹258.35 and a low of ₹253.7. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹249,786.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹256.7, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 408,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.