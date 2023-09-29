Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 237.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price for NTPC was 239.95 and the close price was 239.35. The highest price reached during the day was 241.2, while the lowest was 235.7. The market capitalization for NTPC is currently 230,586.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.9 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,039,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹240.9, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹237.8

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 240.9. There has been a percent change of 1.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹239.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,039,765. The closing price of the shares was 239.35.

