Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the open price for NTPC was ₹239.95 and the close price was ₹239.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹241.2, while the lowest was ₹235.7. The market capitalization for NTPC is currently ₹230,586.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.9 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,039,765 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹240.9. There has been a percent change of 1.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,039,765. The closing price of the shares was ₹239.35.
