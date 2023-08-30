comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges as Investors Take a Bearish Stance

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Ntpc stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 221.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 218.65 and closed at 218.55. The stock reached a high of 221.55 and a low of 218.4. The market capitalization of NTPC stands at 214,490.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC was 163,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40:03 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹220.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹221.15

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is at 220.85. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, which means the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:36:37 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months21.01%
6 Months29.68%
YTD32.83%
1 Year37.37%
30 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:05:40 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹221.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹218.55

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 221.2 with a percent change of 1.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading day. Additionally, the net change for the stock is 2.65, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.65.

30 Aug 2023, 08:30:32 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 163,414. The closing price for the stock was 218.55.

