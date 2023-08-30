Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges as Investors Take a Bearish Stance

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹218.65 and closed at ₹218.55. The stock reached a high of ₹221.55 and a low of ₹218.4. The market capitalization of NTPC stands at ₹214,490.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC was 163,414 shares.
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹220.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹221.15
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is at ₹220.85. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, which means the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|21.01%
|6 Months
|29.68%
|YTD
|32.83%
|1 Year
|37.37%
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹221.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹218.55
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is ₹221.2 with a percent change of 1.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading day. Additionally, the net change for the stock is 2.65, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2.65.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 163,414. The closing price for the stock was ₹218.55.
