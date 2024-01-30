Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at ₹318.55 and closed at ₹314.85. The high for the day was ₹325.7, while the low was ₹316.2. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹314,802.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,479,708 shares.
Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at ₹324.65. It has experienced a 3.11 percent increase, with a net change of 9.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.22%
|3 Months
|23.29%
|6 Months
|48.64%
|YTD
|4.31%
|1 Year
|95.16%
