Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 314.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at 318.55 and closed at 314.85. The high for the day was 325.7, while the low was 316.2. The market capitalization of NTPC is 314,802.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6, and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,479,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock had a low price of 315.4 and a high price of 323.85 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 320.5 as against previous close of 323.55

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 324.55. The bid price is 321.65 and the offer price is 321.8. The offer quantity stands at 12,000 while the bid quantity is 6,000. The stock has a high open interest of 94,113,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.22%
3 Months23.29%
6 Months48.64%
YTD4.31%
1 Year95.16%
30 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹324.65, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹314.85

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 324.65, representing a percent change of 3.11. The net change in the stock price is 9.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

30 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹314.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 1,479,708. The closing price for the shares was 314.85.

