Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plunge as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 258.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 259.3 and closed at 257.6. The stock had a high of 259.6 and a low of 256.15. The market capitalization of NTPC is 250,561.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 258.35 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 348,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Ntpc November futures opened at 256.6 as against previous close of 257.55

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 256.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 255.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 255.55. There is a higher bid quantity of 6000 compared to the offer quantity of 3000. The open interest for NTPC stands at 55359000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock reached a low price of 256 and a high price of 259.95 today.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹257.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹258.4

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 257.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.48% or a net change of -1.25.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.36%
3 Months14.06%
6 Months48.63%
YTD55.24%
1 Year51.87%
30 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹258.4, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹257.6

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at 258.4 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31% or 0.8 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change or make any predictions about the future performance of the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹257.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, there were a total of 348,753 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 257.6.

