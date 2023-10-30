Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 231.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 232.3 and closed at 231.65. The stock had a high of 238.45 and a low of 232.05. The market capitalization of NTPC is 229,374.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, a total of 612,786 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months16.87%
6 Months37.56%
YTD42.14%
1 Year38.65%
30 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹236.55, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current stock price of NTPC is 236.55. It has experienced a percent change of 2.12, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.9. Overall, NTPC stock has shown a positive performance in the market.

30 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹231.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 612,786. The closing price for the stock was 231.65.

