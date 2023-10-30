Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹232.3 and closed at ₹231.65. The stock had a high of ₹238.45 and a low of ₹232.05. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹229,374.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. On the BSE, a total of 612,786 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|16.87%
|6 Months
|37.56%
|YTD
|42.14%
|1 Year
|38.65%
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹236.55. It has experienced a percent change of 2.12, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹4.9. Overall, NTPC stock has shown a positive performance in the market.
