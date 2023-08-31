Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at ₹221.8 and closed at ₹221.15. The stock had a high of ₹222 and a low of ₹219.8. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹213,666.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares on that day was 294,556.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.