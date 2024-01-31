Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹323.85 and closed at ₹324.65. The stock reached a high of ₹323.85 and a low of ₹314.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹305,881.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.7 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. On the BSE, a total of 1,406,066 shares of NTPC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that its price is ₹315.45, with a percent change of -2.83 and a net change of -9.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.83% and has experienced a decrease of 9.2 points.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,406,066. The closing price of the shares was ₹324.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!