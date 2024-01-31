Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.83 %. The stock closed at 324.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 323.85 and closed at 324.65. The stock reached a high of 323.85 and a low of 314.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is 305,881.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.7 and the 52-week low is 162.65. On the BSE, a total of 1,406,066 shares of NTPC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that its price is 315.45, with a percent change of -2.83 and a net change of -9.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.83% and has experienced a decrease of 9.2 points.

31 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹324.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,406,066. The closing price of the shares was 324.65.

