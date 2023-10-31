Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock plunges as investors remain cautious

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 236.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 239 and closed at 236.55. The stock had a high of 239 and a low of 230.75. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 227,726.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 205,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months11.49%
6 Months36.4%
YTD40.94%
1 Year34.79%
31 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹234.85, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹236.55

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 234.85, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and the net change is a decrease of 1.7.

31 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹236.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 205,718. The closing price for the shares was 236.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.