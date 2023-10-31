Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock plunges as investors remain cautious

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹239 and closed at ₹236.55. The stock had a high of ₹239 and a low of ₹230.75. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently ₹227,726.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 205,718 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|11.49%
|6 Months
|36.4%
|YTD
|40.94%
|1 Year
|34.79%
The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is ₹234.85, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and the net change is a decrease of 1.7.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 205,718. The closing price for the shares was ₹236.55.
