Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 406.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 413.7 and closed at 406.9. The high for the day was 417.4, while the low was 409.15. The market capitalization was 403,429.79 crore. The 52-week high was 412.6, and the 52-week low was 209.75. The BSE volume for the day was 775,105 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 8.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12111010
    Buy7888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
01 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22073 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹406.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 417.4 & 409.15 yesterday to end at 416.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

