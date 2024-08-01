Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹413.7 and closed at ₹406.9. The high for the day was ₹417.4, while the low was ₹409.15. The market capitalization was ₹403,429.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹412.6, and the 52-week low was ₹209.75. The BSE volume for the day was 775,105 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 8.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹417.4 & ₹409.15 yesterday to end at ₹416.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend