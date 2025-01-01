Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹330.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹331.30. The stock reached a high of ₹334.65 and a low of ₹326.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹321,347.5 crore, NTPC's performance reflects a steady position, considering its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and low of ₹296.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 357,398 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|336.7
|Support 1
|328.3
|Resistance 2
|339.85
|Support 2
|323.05
|Resistance 3
|345.1
|Support 3
|319.9
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 39.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 357 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.65 & ₹326.4 yesterday to end at ₹333.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend