Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at ₹378 and closed at ₹376.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹389.5, and the low was ₹376.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹366,873.36 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹395 and ₹184.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,119,701 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|385.83
|Support 1
|373.03
|Resistance 2
|394.07
|Support 2
|368.47
|Resistance 3
|398.63
|Support 3
|360.23
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 9.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1119 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹389.5 & ₹376.85 yesterday to end at ₹376.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend