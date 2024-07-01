Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 376.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at 378 and closed at 376.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 389.5, and the low was 376.85. The market capitalization stands at 366,873.36 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 395 and 184.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,119,701 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1385.83Support 1373.03
Resistance 2394.07Support 2368.47
Resistance 3398.63Support 3360.23
01 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 9.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10111110
    Buy8888
    Hold1000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
01 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21164 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1119 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹376.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 389.5 & 376.85 yesterday to end at 376.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

