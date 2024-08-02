Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹420, closed at ₹416.05, with a high of ₹424.2 and a low of ₹415.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹410,508.36 crores. The 52-week high was ₹417.4, while the 52-week low was ₹209.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,160,502 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, August 2. According to him, these stocks – TVS Motor, Power Grid and NTPC – are technically placed to see a decent upmove.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|426.67
|Support 1
|417.97
|Resistance 2
|429.83
|Support 2
|412.43
|Resistance 3
|435.37
|Support 3
|409.27
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 6.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1160 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹424.2 & ₹415.65 yesterday to end at ₹423.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend