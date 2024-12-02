Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 361.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 364.65 and closed at 361.90, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 365.20 and a low of 360.30 during the day. NTPC’s market capitalization stands at 352,619.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 253.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 342,210 shares for NTPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 27.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8877
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14418 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹361.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 365.2 & 360.3 yesterday to end at 363.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.