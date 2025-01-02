Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 333.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 334 and closed slightly lower at 333.4. The stock reached a high of 334.6 and a low of 328.95 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 323,238.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 296,789 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 332.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a price increase of 9.04%, reaching 332.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months-18.63%
6 Months-10.47%
YTD0.09%
1 Year9.04%
02 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1335.83Support 1329.98
Resistance 2338.17Support 2326.47
Resistance 3341.68Support 3324.13
02 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 39.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14462 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹333.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 334.6 & 328.95 yesterday to end at 333.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

