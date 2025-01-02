Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹334 and closed slightly lower at ₹333.4. The stock reached a high of ₹334.6 and a low of ₹328.95 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹323,238.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 296,789 shares for the day.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹332.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a price increase of 9.04%, reaching ₹332.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|3 Months
|-18.63%
|6 Months
|-10.47%
|YTD
|0.09%
|1 Year
|9.04%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.83
|Support 1
|329.98
|Resistance 2
|338.17
|Support 2
|326.47
|Resistance 3
|341.68
|Support 3
|324.13
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 39.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.6 & ₹328.95 yesterday to end at ₹333.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend