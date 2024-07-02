Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹381.9, reached a high of ₹381.9, and a low of ₹367.8 before closing at ₹378.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹358,679.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹395 and ₹184.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 904,846 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The price of Ntpc shares has dropped by -0.12% and is currently trading at ₹369.45. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have seen a significant increase of 95.48%, reaching ₹369.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to reach 24141.95 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.93%
|3 Months
|0.58%
|6 Months
|19.37%
|YTD
|18.83%
|1 Year
|95.48%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|378.67
|Support 1
|364.47
|Resistance 2
|387.43
|Support 2
|359.03
|Resistance 3
|392.87
|Support 3
|350.27
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 11.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20754 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 904 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹378.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹381.9 & ₹367.8 yesterday to end at ₹378.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend