Tue Jul 02 2024 09:23:09
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 378.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 381.9, reached a high of 381.9, and a low of 367.8 before closing at 378.35. The market capitalization stood at 358,679.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 395 and 184.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 904,846 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:21:22 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The price of Ntpc shares has dropped by -0.12% and is currently trading at 369.45. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have seen a significant increase of 95.48%, reaching 369.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to reach 24141.95 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.93%
3 Months0.58%
6 Months19.37%
YTD18.83%
1 Year95.48%
02 Jul 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 July, 2024: Tech Mahindra, Wipro, NTPC, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-1-july-2024-tech-mahindra-wipro-ntpc-state-bank-of-india-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11719829998267.html

02 Jul 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1378.67Support 1364.47
Resistance 2387.43Support 2359.03
Resistance 3392.87Support 3350.27
02 Jul 2024, 08:30:38 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 11.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10111110
    Buy8888
    Hold1000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jul 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20754 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 904 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:01:39 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹378.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 381.9 & 367.8 yesterday to end at 378.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

