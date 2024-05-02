Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at ₹369.35, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹365, reached a high of ₹365.5, and a low of ₹359.35 before closing at ₹363.1. The market capitalization for NTPC was ₹352,085.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹374.5 and the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 500,058 shares traded.
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹363.4 and a high of ₹372.55 on the current day.
Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹369.35, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹369.35 - a 1.72% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 373.23 , 377.62 , 382.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 363.83 , 358.82 , 354.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹368.65, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹363.1
The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹368.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹368.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|354.34
|10 Days
|356.85
|20 Days
|351.93
|50 Days
|341.06
|100 Days
|323.28
|300 Days
|275.52
Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 0.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹371.95, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹363.1
The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.0 & second resistance of ₹368.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹372.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹372.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ntpc share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.75%; Futures open interest increased by 1.97%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions based on this information.
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹363.4 and a high of ₹370.15 on the current day. The stock experienced a range of ₹6.75 throughout the trading session.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹368.2, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹363.1
The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹368.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹368.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹367.25, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹363.1
The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹368.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹368.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 1.28% to reach ₹367.75, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are declining, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.36% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|367.75
|4.65
|1.28
|374.5
|171.9
|356594.9
|Adani Green Energy
|1783.6
|-14.05
|-0.78
|2016.0
|816.0
|282528.03
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|312.85
|11.2
|3.71
|304.3
|172.54
|290969.39
|Adani Power
|612.35
|-0.2
|-0.03
|647.0
|214.0
|236179.66
|Tata Power
|455.85
|6.75
|1.5
|455.2
|199.35
|145734.87
Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 141.28% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 10 AM is 141.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹366.35, up by 0.9%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc touched a high of 369.3 & a low of 364.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.8
|Support 1
|364.5
|Resistance 2
|372.2
|Support 2
|361.6
|Resistance 3
|375.1
|Support 3
|359.2
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ntpc indicate that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a change in direction for the stock in the near future.
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹365.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price is at ₹365.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹359.85 and ₹366.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹359.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹363.75. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a significant gain of 111.16% to ₹363.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.62%
|3 Months
|9.97%
|6 Months
|54.03%
|YTD
|16.73%
|1 Year
|111.16%
Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|366.0
|Support 1
|359.85
|Resistance 2
|368.8
|Support 2
|356.5
|Resistance 3
|372.15
|Support 3
|353.7
Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17881 k
The trading volume yesterday was 15.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 500 k.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹363.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹365.5 & ₹359.35 yesterday to end at ₹363.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
