Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 369.35, up 1.72% from yesterday's 363.1

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 05:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 363.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 365, reached a high of 365.5, and a low of 359.35 before closing at 363.1. The market capitalization for NTPC was 352,085.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 374.5 and the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 500,058 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 363.4 and a high of 372.55 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹369.35, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price closed the day at 369.35 - a 1.72% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 373.23 , 377.62 , 382.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 363.83 , 358.82 , 354.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹368.65, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹363.1

The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 366.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 368.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 368.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days354.34
10 Days356.85
20 Days351.93
50 Days341.06
100 Days323.28
300 Days275.52
02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹371.95, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹363.1

The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 366.0 & second resistance of 368.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 372.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 372.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

02 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Ntpc share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.75%; Futures open interest increased by 1.97%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions based on this information.

02 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 363.4 and a high of 370.15 on the current day. The stock experienced a range of 6.75 throughout the trading session.

02 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

02 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹368.2, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹363.1

The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 366.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 368.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 368.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 369.8 and 364.5 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 364.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 369.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹367.25, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹363.1

The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 366.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 368.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 368.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 1.28% to reach 367.75, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are declining, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.36% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC367.754.651.28374.5171.9356594.9
Adani Green Energy1783.6-14.05-0.782016.0816.0282528.03
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.8511.23.71304.3172.54290969.39
Adani Power612.35-0.2-0.03647.0214.0236179.66
Tata Power455.856.751.5455.2199.35145734.87
02 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 141.28% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 10 AM is 141.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at 366.35, up by 0.9%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc touched a high of 369.3 & a low of 364.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1369.8Support 1364.5
Resistance 2372.2Support 2361.6
Resistance 3375.1Support 3359.2
02 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 1.01% to reach 366.75, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are experiencing declines, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.18% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC366.753.651.01374.5171.9355625.23
Adani Green Energy1778.0-19.65-1.092016.0816.0281640.97
Power Grid Corporation Of India310.258.62.85304.3172.54288551.23
Adani Power607.45-5.1-0.83647.0214.0234289.76
Tata Power456.06.91.54455.2199.35145782.83
02 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ntpc indicate that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a change in direction for the stock in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹365.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price is at 365.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 359.85 and 366.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 359.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 363.75. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a significant gain of 111.16% to 363.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.62%
3 Months9.97%
6 Months54.03%
YTD16.73%
1 Year111.16%
02 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1366.0Support 1359.85
Resistance 2368.8Support 2356.5
Resistance 3372.15Support 3353.7
02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17881 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 500 k.

02 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹363.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 365.5 & 359.35 yesterday to end at 363.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

