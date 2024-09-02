Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹412.8 and closed at ₹410. The stock hit a high of ₹419 and a low of ₹411.4. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹403769.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹426.35 and ₹216.55, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 890825 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹445.5, 6.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 569 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹419 & ₹411.4 yesterday to end at ₹416.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend