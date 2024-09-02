Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 410 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 412.8 and closed at 410. The stock hit a high of 419 and a low of 411.4. NTPC's market capitalization stood at 403769.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 426.35 and 216.55, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 890825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 445.5, 6.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11121211
    Buy7778
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17218 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 569 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹410 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 419 & 411.4 yesterday to end at 416.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

