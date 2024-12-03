Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹362.05 and closed at ₹363.85, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹363.4 and a low of ₹357 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹347,334.6 crore, with a trading volume of 493,485 shares on the BSE. The company's 52-week high is ₹448.3, while the 52-week low is ₹253.7, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.24% today, reaching ₹359.05. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 33.18%, also reaching ₹359.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, now standing at 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.77%
|3 Months
|-10.12%
|6 Months
|-8.58%
|YTD
|15.12%
|1 Year
|33.18%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|362.4
|Support 1
|355.5
|Resistance 2
|366.6
|Support 2
|352.8
|Resistance 3
|369.3
|Support 3
|348.6
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 29.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14434 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 493 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹363.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.4 & ₹357 yesterday to end at ₹358.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend