Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 363.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 362.05 and closed at 363.85, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 363.4 and a low of 357 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization stood at 347,334.6 crore, with a trading volume of 493,485 shares on the BSE. The company's 52-week high is 448.3, while the 52-week low is 253.7, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.24% today, reaching 359.05. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 33.18%, also reaching 359.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, now standing at 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.77%
3 Months-10.12%
6 Months-8.58%
YTD15.12%
1 Year33.18%
03 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1362.4Support 1355.5
Resistance 2366.6Support 2352.8
Resistance 3369.3Support 3348.6
03 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 29.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8877
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14434 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 493 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹363.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 363.4 & 357 yesterday to end at 358.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

