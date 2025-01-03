Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 333.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 338.95 and closed at 333.60, indicating a decline. The stock reached a high of 338.95 and a low of 330 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 323,529.3 crore, with a trading volume of 473,857 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14181 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹333.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 338.95 & 330 yesterday to end at 338. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

