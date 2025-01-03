Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹338.95 and closed at ₹333.60, indicating a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹338.95 and a low of ₹330 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹323,529.3 crore, with a trading volume of 473,857 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.95 & ₹330 yesterday to end at ₹338. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.