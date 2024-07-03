Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹371.1, reached a high of ₹372.45, and a low of ₹365.2 before closing at ₹369.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹359067.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹395 and the low was ₹184.75. The BSE trading volume for the day was 571,016 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20413 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.
03 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹372.45 & ₹365.2 yesterday to end at ₹369.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend