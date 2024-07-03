Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 369.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 371.1, reached a high of 372.45, and a low of 365.2 before closing at 369.9. The market capitalization stood at 359067.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 395 and the low was 184.75. The BSE trading volume for the day was 571,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20413 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 372.45 & 365.2 yesterday to end at 369.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

