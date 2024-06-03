Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹363.85, reached a high of ₹366.7 and a low of ₹355.45, before closing at ₹360. The market capitalization stood at ₹348,013.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹381.25 and ₹171.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,148,895 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 388.85 & a low of 377.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|391.78
|Support 1
|380.28
|Resistance 2
|396.07
|Support 2
|373.07
|Resistance 3
|403.28
|Support 3
|368.78
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:
NTPC
NTPC
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 5.73% to reach ₹379.45, aligning with the upward trend of its industry peers like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 2.69% and 2.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|379.45
|20.55
|5.73
|381.25
|171.9
|367940.0
|Adani Green Energy
|2033.85
|118.6
|6.19
|2016.0
|816.0
|322168.45
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|335.75
|25.85
|8.34
|328.35
|172.54
|312267.65
|Adani Power
|866.0
|109.35
|14.45
|797.55
|230.95
|334011.0
|Tata Power
|455.5
|18.7
|4.28
|464.3
|211.75
|145622.98
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 5.15%; Futures open interest increased by 46.15%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹380.5, up 6.02% from yesterday's ₹358.9
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹380.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹376.58. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 5.34% and is currently trading at ₹378.05. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant gain of 105.85% to reach ₹378.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.25%
|3 Months
|4.21%
|6 Months
|33.48%
|YTD
|15.38%
|1 Year
|105.85%
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying SBI, and NTPC tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - State Bank of India (SBI), and NTPC .
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-stock-recommendations-dharmesh-shah-of-icici-securities-suggests-buying-sbi-and-ntpc-tomorrow-11717330299477.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.43
|Support 1
|354.28
|Resistance 2
|371.62
|Support 2
|349.32
|Resistance 3
|376.58
|Support 3
|343.13
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 3.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13669 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 131.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1148 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹360 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹366.7 & ₹355.45 yesterday to end at ₹360. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.