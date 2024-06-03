Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 6.02 %. The stock closed at 358.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 363.85, reached a high of 366.7 and a low of 355.45, before closing at 360. The market capitalization stood at 348,013.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 381.25 and 171.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,148,895 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 388.85 & a low of 377.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1391.78Support 1380.28
Resistance 2396.07Support 2373.07
Resistance 3403.28Support 3368.78
03 Jun 2024, 10:13:15 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:54:13 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 5.73% to reach 379.45, aligning with the upward trend of its industry peers like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 2.69% and 2.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC379.4520.555.73381.25171.9367940.0
Adani Green Energy2033.85118.66.192016.0816.0322168.45
Power Grid Corporation Of India335.7525.858.34328.35172.54312267.65
Adani Power866.0109.3514.45797.55230.95334011.0
Tata Power455.518.74.28464.3211.75145622.98
03 Jun 2024, 09:45:21 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 5.15%; Futures open interest increased by 46.15%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:34:33 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹380.5, up 6.02% from yesterday's ₹358.9

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 380.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 376.58. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17:13 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 5.34% and is currently trading at 378.05. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant gain of 105.85% to reach 378.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.25%
3 Months4.21%
6 Months33.48%
YTD15.38%
1 Year105.85%
03 Jun 2024, 09:02:03 AM IST

Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying SBI, and NTPC tomorrow

Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - State Bank of India (SBI), and NTPC .

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-stock-recommendations-dharmesh-shah-of-icici-securities-suggests-buying-sbi-and-ntpc-tomorrow-11717330299477.html

03 Jun 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.43Support 1354.28
Resistance 2371.62Support 2349.32
Resistance 3376.58Support 3343.13
03 Jun 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 3.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13669 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 131.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1148 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:04:17 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹360 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 366.7 & 355.45 yesterday to end at 360. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

