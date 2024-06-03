Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 6.02 %. The stock closed at 358.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.