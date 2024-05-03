Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at ₹365.1, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹369.35

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹363.65, closed at ₹363.1, with a high of ₹372.55 and a low of ₹363.4. The market capitalization was ₹358146.36 cr. The 52-week high was ₹374.5 and the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 742777 shares.
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹360.55 and a high of ₹380.4 on the current day.
Ntpc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.68%; Futures open interest increased by 5.95%
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹365.1, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹369.35
Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹365.1 - a 1.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 377.12 , 388.78 , 397.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 357.07 , 348.68 , 337.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 348.17% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is 348.17% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹365.1, up by -1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹365.5, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹369.35
Ntpc share price is at ₹365.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹363.83 and ₹373.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹363.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 373.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 345.34% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 345.34% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹361.6, up by -2.1%. Trading volume is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc reached a high of 368.0 and a low of 360.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|366.08
|Support 1
|358.63
|Resistance 2
|370.77
|Support 2
|355.87
|Resistance 3
|373.53
|Support 3
|351.18
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 2.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹362.45, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹369.35
The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹363.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹358.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹358.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 373.93% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of NTPC until 1 PM has increased by 373.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹363.95, up by -1.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 369.38 and 365.53 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 365.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 369.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.28
|Support 1
|365.63
|Resistance 2
|371.07
|Support 2
|363.77
|Resistance 3
|372.93
|Support 3
|361.98
Ntpc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.09%; Futures open interest increased by 3.03%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
The NTPC stock reached a high of ₹380.4 and a low of ₹365.55 on the current day.
Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 375.44% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ntpc traded until 12 AM is 375.44% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹367.25, showing a decrease of -0.57%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc reached a high of 370.0 and a low of 366.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 368.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 366.45 and 363.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.38
|Support 1
|365.53
|Resistance 2
|371.62
|Support 2
|363.92
|Resistance 3
|373.23
|Support 3
|361.68
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹366.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹369.35
Ntpc share price is at ₹366.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹363.83 and ₹373.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹363.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 373.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 464.15% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ntpc traded until 11 AM is 464.15% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹367.6, up by -0.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc reached a high of 374.45 and a low of 369.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 370.78 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 367.27 and 362.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.85
|Support 1
|368.05
|Resistance 2
|376.05
|Support 2
|366.45
|Resistance 3
|377.65
|Support 3
|363.25
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹370.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹369.35
Ntpc share price is at ₹370.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹363.83 and ₹373.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹363.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 373.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 0.51% to reach ₹371.25, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Power Grid Corporation of India is experiencing a decline, while Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.22% and -0.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|371.25
|1.9
|0.51
|374.5
|171.9
|359988.73
|Adani Green Energy
|1796.1
|8.9
|0.5
|2016.0
|816.0
|284508.07
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|312.35
|-1.1
|-0.35
|317.4
|172.54
|290504.36
|Adani Power
|608.65
|0.65
|0.11
|647.0
|214.0
|234752.65
|Tata Power
|457.95
|0.25
|0.05
|459.95
|199.35
|146406.24
Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 48.56% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 10 AM is 48.56% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹372.7, up by 0.91%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc touched a high of 379.75 & a low of 371.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|378.78
|Support 1
|370.78
|Resistance 2
|383.27
|Support 2
|367.27
|Resistance 3
|386.78
|Support 3
|362.78
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of NTPC has increased by 2.1% to reach ₹377.1, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power are all experiencing gains as well. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.49%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|377.1
|7.75
|2.1
|374.5
|171.9
|365661.28
|Adani Green Energy
|1793.25
|6.05
|0.34
|2016.0
|816.0
|284056.62
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|315.35
|1.9
|0.61
|317.4
|172.54
|293294.54
|Adani Power
|611.85
|3.85
|0.63
|647.0
|214.0
|235986.87
|Tata Power
|461.8
|4.1
|0.9
|459.95
|199.35
|147637.08
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.61%; Futures open interest increased by 2.08%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹377.6, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹369.35
The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹373.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹377.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹377.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.39% and is currently trading at ₹374.50. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a significant gain of 109.27%, reaching ₹374.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.95%
|3 Months
|10.06%
|6 Months
|56.88%
|YTD
|18.61%
|1 Year
|109.27%
Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|373.23
|Support 1
|363.83
|Resistance 2
|377.62
|Support 2
|358.82
|Resistance 3
|382.63
|Support 3
|354.43
Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19037 k
The trading volume yesterday was 50.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 742 k.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹363.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹372.55 & ₹363.4 yesterday to end at ₹363.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
