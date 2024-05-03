Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 365.1, down -1.15% from yesterday's 369.35

Hello User
Ntpc stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 369.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 363.65, closed at 363.1, with a high of 372.55 and a low of 363.4. The market capitalization was 358146.36 cr. The 52-week high was 374.5 and the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 742777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 360.55 and a high of 380.4 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:36 PM IST Ntpc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.68%; Futures open interest increased by 5.95%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹365.1, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹369.35

Ntpc share price closed the day at 365.1 - a 1.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 377.12 , 388.78 , 397.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 357.07 , 348.68 , 337.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 348.17% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is 348.17% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 365.1, up by -1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹365.5, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹369.35

Ntpc share price is at 365.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 363.83 and 373.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 363.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 373.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days354.34
10 Days356.85
20 Days351.93
50 Days341.06
100 Days323.28
300 Days275.92
03 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 345.34% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 345.34% higher than yesterday, with the price at 361.6, up by -2.1%. Trading volume is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc reached a high of 368.0 and a low of 360.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1366.08Support 1358.63
Resistance 2370.77Support 2355.87
Resistance 3373.53Support 3351.18
03 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹362.45, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹369.35

The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 363.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 358.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 358.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 373.93% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of NTPC until 1 PM has increased by 373.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 363.95, up by -1.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 369.38 and 365.53 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 365.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 369.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1369.28Support 1365.63
Resistance 2371.07Support 2363.77
Resistance 3372.93Support 3361.98
03 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Ntpc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.09%; Futures open interest increased by 3.03%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock reached a high of 380.4 and a low of 365.55 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 375.44% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ntpc traded until 12 AM is 375.44% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 367.25, showing a decrease of -0.57%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc reached a high of 370.0 and a low of 366.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 368.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 366.45 and 363.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1369.38Support 1365.53
Resistance 2371.62Support 2363.92
Resistance 3373.23Support 3361.68
03 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹366.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹369.35

Ntpc share price is at 366.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 363.83 and 373.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 363.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 373.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 464.15% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ntpc traded until 11 AM is 464.15% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 367.6, up by -0.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc reached a high of 374.45 and a low of 369.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 370.78 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 367.27 and 362.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1372.85Support 1368.05
Resistance 2376.05Support 2366.45
Resistance 3377.65Support 3363.25
03 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹370.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹369.35

Ntpc share price is at 370.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 363.83 and 373.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 363.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 373.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 0.51% to reach 371.25, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Power Grid Corporation of India is experiencing a decline, while Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.22% and -0.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC371.251.90.51374.5171.9359988.73
Adani Green Energy1796.18.90.52016.0816.0284508.07
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.35-1.1-0.35317.4172.54290504.36
Adani Power608.650.650.11647.0214.0234752.65
Tata Power457.950.250.05459.95199.35146406.24
03 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 48.56% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 10 AM is 48.56% higher than yesterday, with the price at 372.7, up by 0.91%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc touched a high of 379.75 & a low of 371.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1378.78Support 1370.78
Resistance 2383.27Support 2367.27
Resistance 3386.78Support 3362.78
03 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of NTPC has increased by 2.1% to reach 377.1, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power are all experiencing gains as well. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.49%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC377.17.752.1374.5171.9365661.28
Adani Green Energy1793.256.050.342016.0816.0284056.62
Power Grid Corporation Of India315.351.90.61317.4172.54293294.54
Adani Power611.853.850.63647.0214.0235986.87
Tata Power461.84.10.9459.95199.35147637.08
03 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.61%; Futures open interest increased by 2.08%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹377.6, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹369.35

The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 373.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 377.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 377.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.39% and is currently trading at 374.50. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a significant gain of 109.27%, reaching 374.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.95%
3 Months10.06%
6 Months56.88%
YTD18.61%
1 Year109.27%
03 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1373.23Support 1363.83
Resistance 2377.62Support 2358.82
Resistance 3382.63Support 3354.43
03 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19037 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 742 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹363.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 372.55 & 363.4 yesterday to end at 363.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

