Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹418.95 and closed at ₹416.4. The stock reached a high of ₹419.15 and a low of ₹407.65. With a market capitalization of ₹397,417.86 crore, NTPC's 52-week high and low were ₹426.35 and ₹216.55, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 534,157 shares for the company.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|416.6
|Support 1
|405.2
|Resistance 2
|423.55
|Support 2
|400.75
|Resistance 3
|428.0
|Support 3
|393.8
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹445.5, 8.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹419.15 & ₹407.65 yesterday to end at ₹409.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend