Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 416.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 418.95 and closed at 416.4. The stock reached a high of 419.15 and a low of 407.65. With a market capitalization of 397,417.86 crore, NTPC's 52-week high and low were 426.35 and 216.55, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 534,157 shares for the company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM IST Railway Recruitment Board announces 2024 drive for 11,558 NTPC vacancies. Check details, eligibility criteria & more

https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/indian-railways-recruitment-board-2024-drive-11-558-ntpc-vacancies-details-eligibility-criteria-education-qualifications-11725331933894.html

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1416.6Support 1405.2
Resistance 2423.55Support 2400.75
Resistance 3428.0Support 3393.8
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 445.5, 8.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11121211
    Buy7778
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15824 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹416.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 419.15 & 407.65 yesterday to end at 409.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

