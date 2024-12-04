Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 358.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 359.9 and closed slightly lower at 358.2. The stock reached a high of 370 and dipped to a low of 358.2. With a market capitalization of 356,304 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 776,924 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 448.3 and a low of 272.8, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14488 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 776 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹358.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 370 & 358.2 yesterday to end at 367.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

