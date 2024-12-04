Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹359.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹358.2. The stock reached a high of ₹370 and dipped to a low of ₹358.2. With a market capitalization of ₹356,304 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 776,924 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹272.8, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 776 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹370 & ₹358.2 yesterday to end at ₹367.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.