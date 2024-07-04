Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 370.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 371.65 and closed at 370.3. The stock reached a high of 374.2 and a low of 368.75. The market capitalization of NTPC was 361,297.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395 and the 52-week low is 184.75. The BSE volume for NTPC was 228,465 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1375.28Support 1369.68
Resistance 2377.57Support 2366.37
Resistance 3380.88Support 3364.08
04 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 10.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10111110
    Buy8888
    Hold1000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19864 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹370.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 374.2 & 368.75 yesterday to end at 370.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

