Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹384.1 and closed at ₹358.9. The stock reached a high of ₹393.75 and a low of ₹374 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC was ₹380,060.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹381.25 and the 52-week low is ₹171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,272,716 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 5.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 131.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1148 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹393.75 & ₹374 yesterday to end at ₹358.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend