Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 9.21 %. The stock closed at 358.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 384.1 and closed at 358.9. The stock reached a high of 393.75 and a low of 374 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC was 380,060.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 381.25 and the 52-week low is 171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,272,716 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 5.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13669 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 131.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1148 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹358.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 393.75 & 374 yesterday to end at 358.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

