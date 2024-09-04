Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Slide Amid Market Downturn

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹410.3 and closed at ₹409.85, with a high of ₹411.15 and a low of ₹405.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹393,975.55 crore. NTPC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹426.35 and a low of ₹227.75. The BSE volume for the day was 359,281 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price, combined with higher open interest in NTPC, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the upcoming days. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹404.05, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹406.3
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹404.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹404.02 and ₹409.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹404.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 409.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.78%, currently trading at ₹403.15. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 72.35%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|7.12%
|6 Months
|13.44%
|YTD
|30.61%
|1 Year
|72.35%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|409.97
|Support 1
|404.02
|Resistance 2
|413.73
|Support 2
|401.83
|Resistance 3
|415.92
|Support 3
|398.07
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹445.5, 9.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13840 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 359 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹409.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹411.15 & ₹405.65 yesterday to end at ₹406.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.