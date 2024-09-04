Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Slide Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 406.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 410.3 and closed at 409.85, with a high of 411.15 and a low of 405.65. The market capitalization stood at 393,975.55 crore. NTPC's stock has seen a 52-week high of 426.35 and a low of 227.75. The BSE volume for the day was 359,281 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price, combined with higher open interest in NTPC, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the upcoming days. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹404.05, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹406.3

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 404.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 404.02 and 409.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 404.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 409.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.78%, currently trading at 403.15. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 72.35%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months7.12%
6 Months13.44%
YTD30.61%
1 Year72.35%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1409.97Support 1404.02
Resistance 2413.73Support 2401.83
Resistance 3415.92Support 3398.07
04 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 445.5, 9.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11121211
    Buy7778
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
04 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13840 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 359 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹409.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 411.15 & 405.65 yesterday to end at 406.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

