Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Slide Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 406.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.