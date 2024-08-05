Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 423.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.9%
3 Months4.91%
6 Months26.23%
YTD34.89%
1 Year90.69%
05 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1426.25Support 1413.3
Resistance 2432.75Support 2406.85
Resistance 3439.2Support 3400.35
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 7.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12111010
    Buy7888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
05 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23599 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1144 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹423.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 426.35 & 413.3 yesterday to end at 419.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

