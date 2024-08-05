Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.9%
|3 Months
|4.91%
|6 Months
|26.23%
|YTD
|34.89%
|1 Year
|90.69%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|426.25
|Support 1
|413.3
|Resistance 2
|432.75
|Support 2
|406.85
|Resistance 3
|439.2
|Support 3
|400.35
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 7.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1144 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹426.35 & ₹413.3 yesterday to end at ₹419.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend