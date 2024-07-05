Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹374.65, reached a high of ₹380.7, and a low of ₹371.85 before closing at ₹372.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹362,170.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a 52-week low of ₹184.75. The BSE trading volume for NTPC was 471,944 shares.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹373.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹369.78 and ₹378.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹369.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 378.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Ntpc has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹373.35. Over the past year, Ntpc's stock price has surged by 92.84% to ₹373.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.11%
|3 Months
|-2.49%
|6 Months
|17.61%
|YTD
|19.86%
|1 Year
|92.84%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|378.88
|Support 1
|369.78
|Resistance 2
|384.42
|Support 2
|366.22
|Resistance 3
|387.98
|Support 3
|360.68
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 10.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹380.7 & ₹371.85 yesterday to end at ₹372.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend