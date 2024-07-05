Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 372.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 374.65, reached a high of 380.7, and a low of 371.85 before closing at 372.6. The market capitalization stood at 362,170.48 crore, with a 52-week high of 395 and a 52-week low of 184.75. The BSE trading volume for NTPC was 471,944 shares.

05 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹373.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹372.9

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 373.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 369.78 and 378.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 369.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 378.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Ntpc has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 373.35. Over the past year, Ntpc's stock price has surged by 92.84% to 373.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.11%
3 Months-2.49%
6 Months17.61%
YTD19.86%
1 Year92.84%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1378.88Support 1369.78
Resistance 2384.42Support 2366.22
Resistance 3387.98Support 3360.68
05 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 10.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10111110
    Buy8888
    Hold1000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18232 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹372.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 380.7 & 371.85 yesterday to end at 372.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

