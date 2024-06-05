Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹395, closed at ₹391.95, with a high of ₹395 and a low of ₹313.8. The market cap stood at ₹321347.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹393.75 and a 52-week low of ₹173.55. The BSE volume recorded was 4,388,055 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|376.72
|Support 1
|298.77
|Resistance 2
|423.28
|Support 2
|267.38
|Resistance 3
|454.67
|Support 3
|220.82
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 11.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 131.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1148 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹395 & ₹313.8 yesterday to end at ₹391.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.