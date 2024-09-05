Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹399.15 and closed at ₹406.30, reaching a high of ₹408.25 and a low of ₹399.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹392,714.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹426.35 and a low of ₹227.75. BSE volume for the day was 4,113,732 shares, indicating active trading.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹445.5, 10.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|12
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹408.25 & ₹399.15 yesterday to end at ₹405. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.