Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 406.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 399.15 and closed at 406.30, reaching a high of 408.25 and a low of 399.15. The market capitalization stood at 392,714.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 426.35 and a low of 227.75. BSE volume for the day was 4,113,732 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 445.5, 10.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111211
    Buy7778
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
05 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13640 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹406.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 408.25 & 399.15 yesterday to end at 405. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

