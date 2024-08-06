Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 419.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 406.95 and closed at 419.65. The high for the day was 415.45 and the low was 404.65. The market cap stood at 400,666.24 crore. The 52-week high was 426.35 and the low was 209.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3,093,419 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25031 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹419.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 415.45 & 404.65 yesterday to end at 413.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

