Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹373.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹372.70. The stock reached a high of ₹373.80 and a low of ₹364.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹357,952.4 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 372,039 on the BSE. The company has a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹272.80, reflecting its recent performance trends.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹369.15. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have appreciated by 31.32%, reaching ₹369.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.96%
|3 Months
|-7.97%
|6 Months
|5.55%
|YTD
|18.64%
|1 Year
|31.32%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/ntpc-green-plans-rs-30-000-cr-transmission-network-for-ap-green-hydrogen-hub-11733393243917.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|374.3
|Support 1
|364.75
|Resistance 2
|378.9
|Support 2
|359.8
|Resistance 3
|383.85
|Support 3
|355.2
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 25.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.8 & ₹364.45 yesterday to end at ₹369.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.