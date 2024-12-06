Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 372.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 373.75 and closed slightly lower at 372.70. The stock reached a high of 373.80 and a low of 364.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 357,952.4 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 372,039 on the BSE. The company has a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 272.80, reflecting its recent performance trends.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.03%, currently trading at 369.15. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have appreciated by 31.32%, reaching 369.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.96%
3 Months-7.97%
6 Months5.55%
YTD18.64%
1 Year31.32%
06 Dec 2024, 09:03 AM IST NTPC Green plans ₹30,000 cr-transmission network for AP green hydrogen hub

https://www.livemint.com/companies/ntpc-green-plans-rs-30-000-cr-transmission-network-for-ap-green-hydrogen-hub-11733393243917.html

06 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1374.3Support 1364.75
Resistance 2378.9Support 2359.8
Resistance 3383.85Support 3355.2
06 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 25.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8877
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15508 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹372.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 373.8 & 364.45 yesterday to end at 369.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

