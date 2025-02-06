Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹322 and closed slightly lower at ₹319.55. The stock reached a high of ₹322.45 and a low of ₹316.30 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹306,949.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a 52-week low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,950 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 319.23 and 315.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 315.78 and selling near hourly resistance 319.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.68
|Support 1
|315.73
|Resistance 2
|318.92
|Support 2
|315.02
|Resistance 3
|319.63
|Support 3
|313.78
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹322.45 & ₹316.30 yesterday to end at ₹316.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend