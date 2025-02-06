Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 319.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.40 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 322 and closed slightly lower at 319.55. The stock reached a high of 322.45 and a low of 316.30 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 306,949.58 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a 52-week low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,950 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 319.23 and 315.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 315.78 and selling near hourly resistance 319.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1317.68Support 1315.73
Resistance 2318.92Support 2315.02
Resistance 3319.63Support 3313.78
06 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹319.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 322.45 & 316.30 yesterday to end at 316.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

