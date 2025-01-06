Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹338.45 and closed at the same price, showing stability. The stock reached a high of ₹344.5 and a low of ₹337.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹327,747.3 crore, NTPC's performance reflects significant investor interest, as evidenced by a trading volume of 600,405 shares. The stock's 52-week range highlights its volatility, with a high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 600 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹344.5 & ₹337.15 yesterday to end at ₹339.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.