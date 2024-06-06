Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 06 2024 09:56:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.20 2.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.00 3.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.00 4.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.45 0.96%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 305.80 2.36%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.68 %. The stock closed at 340.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 341, closed at 331.4 with a high of 342.3 and a low of 315.2. The market capitalization stood at 330,607.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 395 and 173.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,617,115 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50:51 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price has increased by 3.52% to reach 352.95, in line with other companies in the sector. Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.65% and 0.44% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC352.9512.03.52395.0173.55342243.83
Adani Power777.751.557.1896.75230.95299954.22
Power Grid Corporation Of India303.14.351.46346.9175.84281901.19
Adani Green Energy1883.1555.553.042173.65816.0298297.08
Tata Power433.410.752.54464.3214.25138557.63
06 Jun 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.19%; Futures open interest increased by 67.23%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, thus traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:31:27 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹356.9, up 4.68% from yesterday's ₹340.95

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 350.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 359.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 359.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ntpc has increased by 1.89% and is currently trading at 347.40. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have gained 94.41% to reach 347.40. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to 22620.35 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.47%
3 Months-3.5%
6 Months21.31%
YTD9.59%
1 Year94.41%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1350.3Support 1323.7
Resistance 2359.4Support 2306.2
Resistance 3376.9Support 3297.1
06 Jun 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 8.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
06 Jun 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16118 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 198.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 1617 k.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00:38 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹331.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 342.3 & 315.2 yesterday to end at 331.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue